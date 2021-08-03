Hearing adjourned for Bay City teen charged with murder in South End shooting
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager accused of executing a 25-year-old man behind a party store has to wait a bit longer before his day in court. The preliminary examination of 18-year-old Parell L. Moskal was scheduled to take place the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 3, before Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer. Moskal appeared in the courtroom via Zoom from the Bay County Jail, though the hearing ended up being adjourned.www.mlive.com
