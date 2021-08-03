Hearing adjourned for Bay City teen charged with murder in South End shooting

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man accused of killing his own grandmother has taken a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. Pearnell L. Scroggins, 56, on Monday, Aug. 2, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes and pleaded no contest to manslaughter without malice and felon in possession of a firearm, plus two counts of felony firearm. Manslaughter is a 15-year felony, while a felony firearm conviction comes with a mandatory minimum two-year prison sentence, to be served consecutively with any related stint.