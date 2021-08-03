Detours planned for State Avenue on Aug. 6, 9 and 10
Drivers should plan ahead for construction-related road detours and a full day-long closure of State Avenue north of 100th Street NE. The detour will allow crews to build the remaining (east) half of the new State Avenue bridge over Quilceda Creek which requires a larger crane on site, necessitating closure of the northbound traffic lanes during setup and disassembly. For safety reasons, all traffic lanes in the construction zone will be closed on as the new bridge girders are being installed.www.northcountyoutlook.com
Comments / 0