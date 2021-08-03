Cancel
Head of video game maker Blizzard out after #MeToo revolt

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press
Star-Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of Activision's Blizzard Entertainment is stepping down weeks after the maker of video games like "World of Warcraft" and "Call of Duty" was hit with a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit in California as well as backlash from employees over their work environment. The state sued Activision Blizzard...

trib.com

