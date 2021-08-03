City programs helping the homeless

Homelessness is a widespread issue throughout our country, our state and our region. People often ask me what the City of Marysville is doing in response. While this is certainly not true of every person without a home, the majority of homeless people in our community have drug/alcohol abuse or mental health issues, or both. The significant segment of our homeless population who are struggling with addiction issues are responsible for many local crimes such as theft committed to feed drug habits. In the past, suspects were often arrested and released repeatedly for such crimes, creating a “revolving door” that is very costly to taxpayers and does not solve the problem.