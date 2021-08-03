Cancel
Kitty Corner: Transitioning your kitty back to work

Wicked Local
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope you are enjoying your summer, Kitty Corner readers! All of this wild weather has us kitties happy to be living our best lives inside. Over the past year, we kitties got used to so many of our humans being at home with us for longer periods of time. As people return to their offices, we wanted to remind you again that it will be a transition for kitties too! As with any life changes, it can take time for kitties to adjust to new routines and schedules. Remember to be thoughtful and gentle in transitioning us back to more alone time.

