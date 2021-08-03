Cancel
El Dorado County, CA

Some areas of South Tahoe closed due to animals with plague

By Associated Press
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
Officials are closing some areas on the south shore of Lake Tahoe after some chipmunks tested positive for plague.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports that the Taylor Creek Visitor Center, Kiva Beach and their parking areas will be off-limits through Friday.

During that time, the U.S. Forest Service will be conducting vector control treatments in those areas.

An El Dorado County spokesperson says the chipmunks that were tested had no contact with any people.

Forest Service officials expect the facilities to be open again by the weekend.

According to El Dorado County Public Health, plague is naturally present in some areas of California.

