James Gunn's The Suicide Squad had its red carpet premiere on Monday night and it was an eventful experience for those involved. For Gunn, it marked the first time the filmmaker got to see the film in a theater full of movie-goers and for Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña, it marked his first public outing after the announcement that he will play Jaime Reyes in HBO Max's upcoming Blue Beetle movie. But for John Cena, who plays Peacemaker in the film and in the upcoming HBO Max series centered around the character, it was just another opportunity to get into costume. That's right, Cena showed up to The Suicide Squad's premiere in his Peacemaker costume.