Big Diamond Speedway Friday Night Preview - 08/06/2021

A preview for this coming Friday night at Big Diamond Speedway. It will be a big month of August in Schuylkill County at the Big Diamond Speedway with the return of mighty winged 410 sprint cars on August 13th. Then on August 20th, it will be the “Prelude to the Coalcracker” paying a whopping $10,000 to the winner. However, before all that takes place the U.S.S. Achey Open Sportsman and the Savage 61 Crate 602 Sportsman will compete this Friday night August 6th for some extra cash as part of Andy Fayash Memorial night.