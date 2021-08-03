Cancel
Music

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Review, Plus Isaiah Rashad's 'The House Is Burning'

By Charles Holmes
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Holmes and Grace Spelman are joined by Kate Halliwell from Tea Time to discuss Happier Than Ever, the sophomore album from Billie Eilish (0:00). They look at her evolution from weird teen (8:00) to thoughtful adult before breaking down which songs worked best (20:00). Then, Charles and journalist Jeff Weiss discuss TDE artist Isiah Rashad’s new album, The House Is Burning (31:00).

Isaiah Rashad
Billie Eilish
#Tea Time#Tde#House
