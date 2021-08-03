Cancel
Utah State

Utah supermarket chain first in country to accept digital drivers licenses

By Scott McKane
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koZnb_0bGVZDOD00

A Utah supermarket chain is the first in the country to accept and encourage the use of MDL’s, or mobile drivers license.

The technology puts your drivers license right onto your smart phone.

Meaning you don’t have to physically pull out your ID to verify your age or identity.

It has been talked about for a while and the technology pioneered by a company out of Boston.

READ: Latest numbers on eviction filings and foreclosure fears in Utah

Harmons expressed interest from the very beginning realizing that this is likely the future in terms of contact less verification.

Once you download a couple of apps folks at the drivers license division then transfer your license under your phone.

And at that point you have three options concerning how much or how little information you want to provide.

READ: Provo police warn of traffic problems Tuesday ahead of new Raising Cane's restaurant opening

“The Mobile drivers license is kind of the natural move for the drivers license," said Ryan Williams, Utah Drivers License Quality Assurance Manager. "Just as our credit cards and payment processes have moved to our phones the drivers license is now moving to the phone.”

The developer of this technology says they follow top level security protocols for storing information on a mobile device and when the data is transferred it is all encrypted.

If you’re interested in being the first kid on your block to have the mobile drivers license app, the DMV is set up in store locations to make the transfer here at Harmon’s in City Creek and also out of the Traverse Mountain Harmons until 2 PM today and tomorrow.

Comments / 1

