The free UFC events you can attend this week before UFC 265

By Matt Young
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cheapest available ticket to get into Saturday night's UFC 265 at Toyota Center is $120, but there are free options if you want to get close to the fighters before fight night. All the fighters on the main card - headlined by Houston's Derrick Lewis fighting Ciryl Gane for...

