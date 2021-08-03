The free UFC events you can attend this week before UFC 265

Welcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week, we will take our best shot at UFC on ESPN 27. The biggest story of "UFC Vegas 32," of course, is the return of former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw from USADA-imposed exile. Accordingly, the biggest story in this week's Pick 'Em must be that exactly none of the Sherdog staff foresee Dillashaw getting his redemption angle started on the right foot. Sadly, the co-main event between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson, one of the more evenly matched and divisionally relevant fights on the card, was scratched during fight week due to an injury to Chiasson. Nonetheless, the 10 remaining fights provide a good amount of parity, and plenty of room for movement in the standings.