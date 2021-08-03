Cancel
Mississippi State

Mississippi COVID-19 vaccinations increase as virus surges

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The number of people receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi is increasing as numbers of new cases surge in the state. Around 53,000 people received either a first or second dose of the coronavirus vaccine the week of July 25 to 31, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. That's after the state reported hitting a low of around 20,000 vaccinations for the week of July 4 to July 10.

