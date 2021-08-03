Pocatello city council member Chris Stevens continues tough talk in her bid for mayor

Chris Stevens for Pocatello Facebook Chris Stevens

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Chris Stevens is hitting the campaign trail early to get the message out that she believes Pocatello needs new leadership.

Stevens was elected to the Pocatello City Council in 2019. She has since been at odds with current Mayor Brian Blad about numerous city issues but most importantly, the city budget.

She says she had serious concerns about Pocatello's financial status when she ran for city council, and since she has been a council member, those concerns have gotten worse. Part of what she wants to do is restructure the city employees and staff to be able to meet budget constraints.

Stevens has been accused of wanting to slash city jobs, but she says that couldn't be farther from the truth, and city employees are a critical part of the government.

"I am a realist and the city simply does not have the income to support between 650 and 722 employees with health and retirement benefits," Stevens said. "We have only the money we have and we are not a wealthy community. Forty percent of our population is living in very constrained circumstances and Covid has made that worse. We're not wealthy and so that means that every dime we ask for, for city government comes right out of the pockets frequently of people who already don't have very much. I want that consideration front and center at the table."

She says she wants to open up government and give the people more of a voice in municipal leadership.

"We have a community and they deserve equal representation," Stevens said. "They deserve an equal seat at the table. Then when we have city government and the community openly discussing, not blaming, not pointing fingers discussing and problem-solving then I believe we begin to build community rather than continue this divide of the people that take the money, and the people that give the money."

She has been holding a series of town halls throughout the community called listening tours with council members Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray. The idea is to meet citizens and get their input, concerns, and ideas about what needs to be done in the Gate City.

Stevens also encourages people to get involved in the city budget process. The regular city council meeting this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the city council chambers will include time for public input on the proposed 2022 budget.

Stevens is the first candidate to officially announce they are running for Mayor, but Blad who is serving his third term has hinted he has plans to run for re-election. Filing for the election officially opens on August 28, 2021. The election for mayor and city council seats 4, 5 and 6 will be held on November 2, 2021.

The post Pocatello city council member Chris Stevens continues tough talk in her bid for mayor appeared first on Local News 8 .