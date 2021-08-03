3 teenagers shot in separate attacks within about 8 hours in Chicago; man shot while driving car but 10-year-old girl passenger escapes injury

When a 16-year-old boy was shot while walking home around 4 a.m. Tuesday, he became the third teenager shot in Chicago in about eight hours, according to Chicago police.

The boy was in the 300 block of South Albany Avenue in East Garfield Park when someone in a dark-colored Honda sedan shot at him, striking him once in one of his legs, according to a police media notification.

Two other teens were shot in unrelated attacks beginning about 8 p.m. Monday. A 10-year-old girl also witnessed the shooting of the driver of a vehicle she was traveling in during that same time frame, though she was not physically injured, police said.

Police were called to Loretto Hospital after a 17-year-old boy arrived seeking medical care for a gunshot wound to his back around 9 p.m. The boy was so badly injured he was unable to answer officers’ questions about what happened in the 3900 block of West Arthington Street in Lawndale, officials said.

His condition was not immediately known.

Authorities also were investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man, which happened in the 2100 block of West 68th Place in West Englewood around 8:10 p.m. Monday.

He had been standing outside when he heard several shots fired and realized he’d been hit. It wasn’t immediately clear how many gunshot wounds he suffered or where on his body he was hit. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, officials said.

Police also were called to the West Elsdon neighborhood to investigate another unrelated shooting, in which a 35-year-old man was shot as he traveled in a Chevrolet Malibu with a 10-year-old girl. A police spokeswoman said she didn’t know if the man and child were related.

The man was driving minutes after midnight when he noticed a dark gray Chrysler 300 seemed to be following him, according to police. He made some turns, thinking if he changed his route maybe he’d learn he wasn’t being followed, but the driver of the Chrysler continued to give chase.

As the man drove through the intersection of 56th Street and Karlov Avenue, someone in the Chrysler opened fire, striking the man in the back. He continued driving on to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The girl wasn’t injured.

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews