Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

3 teenagers shot in separate attacks within about 8 hours in Chicago; man shot while driving car but 10-year-old girl passenger escapes injury

By Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

When a 16-year-old boy was shot while walking home around 4 a.m. Tuesday, he became the third teenager shot in Chicago in about eight hours, according to Chicago police.

The boy was in the 300 block of South Albany Avenue in East Garfield Park when someone in a dark-colored Honda sedan shot at him, striking him once in one of his legs, according to a police media notification.

Two other teens were shot in unrelated attacks beginning about 8 p.m. Monday. A 10-year-old girl also witnessed the shooting of the driver of a vehicle she was traveling in during that same time frame, though she was not physically injured, police said.

Police were called to Loretto Hospital after a 17-year-old boy arrived seeking medical care for a gunshot wound to his back around 9 p.m. The boy was so badly injured he was unable to answer officers’ questions about what happened in the 3900 block of West Arthington Street in Lawndale, officials said.

His condition was not immediately known.

Authorities also were investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man, which happened in the 2100 block of West 68th Place in West Englewood around 8:10 p.m. Monday.

He had been standing outside when he heard several shots fired and realized he’d been hit. It wasn’t immediately clear how many gunshot wounds he suffered or where on his body he was hit. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, officials said.

Police also were called to the West Elsdon neighborhood to investigate another unrelated shooting, in which a 35-year-old man was shot as he traveled in a Chevrolet Malibu with a 10-year-old girl. A police spokeswoman said she didn’t know if the man and child were related.

The man was driving minutes after midnight when he noticed a dark gray Chrysler 300 seemed to be following him, according to police. He made some turns, thinking if he changed his route maybe he’d learn he wasn’t being followed, but the driver of the Chrysler continued to give chase.

As the man drove through the intersection of 56th Street and Karlov Avenue, someone in the Chrysler opened fire, striking the man in the back. He continued driving on to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The girl wasn’t injured.

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Driving#Loretto Hospital#Chevrolet#Chrysler#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy