Google Maps on iOS adds live location sharing in iMessage, home screen widget, dark mode

By Amanda Silberling
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive location sharing was already possible in Google Maps — by tapping on the blue dot that shows where you are, you can share with select friends your ETA to your destination, and even how much battery life your phone has. But the Google Maps iMessage widget makes it easier to share your location without navigating away from your conversation. By default, Google Maps will share your location for one hour, but it’s possible to extend to up to three days — if you want to stop sharing, tap the “stop” button on the thumbnail.

techcrunch.com

