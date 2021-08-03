Trestle Creek fire grows, evacuations lowered

Evacuation statuses have been lowered for the Trestle Creek Complex Fire located 8 miles northeast of Hope, Idaho.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office lowered the evacuation status for Trestle Creek Rd, Trestle Creek Ln and Star Ridge down to Highway 200. These locations are now in the pre-evacuation "SET" status.

Areas that have entered the "Ready" status include Stove Rd, Lewiston Trail, Little Flume Creek Road, the 2000 through 4000 block of Flume Creek Rd, all of Early Breakfast Creek Rd, Cross Mountain Road from Flume Creek Rd to Stove Road.

Trestle Creek Road will remain closed to people who do not live in the area.

Volunteers are staffing the Bonner County Fairgrounds as a shelter for evacuees from the Trestle Creek Fire. This will be for residents and their animals/livestock.

Crews had a hard time suppressing the fire on Saturday due to rapid-fire growth, visibility impacts and poor aviation support. This caused firefighters to pause their efforts.

There have been no structures damaged and no one has been injured.