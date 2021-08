As much as it seems like something dreamed up by cartoonists, opera singers actually can shatter wine glasses with their voices. In fact, you could probably do it, too. Every wine glass, like other items, has a resonant frequency, which is the hertz level at which it’ll start to vibrate. Flick the glass, tap it lightly with a utensil, or rub a wet finger around the rim, and the sound it emits is at that resonant frequency. If you play that sound back to it loud and long enough, the molecules will vibrate so much that they’ll eventually lose their grip on each other, and your glass will go up in pieces.