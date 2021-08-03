Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Expansion sets with Board Games w Chris Mancini – EP 633

By Jackie Kashian
clnsmedia.com
 4 days ago

Chris Mancini is old school comedy film nerd. We talk Gloomhaven and other EXPANSIONY board games. His website (whitecatentertainment.com) has all the info and he as a new graphic novel – Kung Fu Dragon Master Vol 2 – you can get both at the kickstarter. . All links to all...

www.clnsmedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Expansiony#The Dork Forest#Venmo#Tdf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Gamblingwegotthiscovered.com

The Best Cooperative Board Games

While it might be fun to stamp friends into the ground when playing board games now and then, there’s something special to working with everyone to take on a massive challenge. Cooperative board games allow players to not have to compete against each other, but against some greater foe together to achieve victory.
Hobbieswmleader.com

Review: Tetris board game is Tetris

Have you ever wanted to play Tetris, but also wanted to play a board game at the same time? I have good news for you, because there’s a new board game called Tetris that is — and I cannot stress this enough — literally Tetris. But it’s a really decent...
Video Gamesnerdly.co.uk

‘Crisis Protocol: Rocket & Groot Expansion’ Board Game Review

With loners like Thanos and Hulk having recently joined my Crisis Protocol ranks, the popular combination of Rocket and Groot offers a welcome change. In keeping with their relationship in the movies, this interstellar duo work best when taken together – in particular, because of the Deadly Duo Team Tactics card bundled with them, and because Rocket has a “Personal Bodyguard” ability that works exclusively when Groot is nearby.
Gamblingwhatnerd.com

The 10 Deadly Sins of Board Gaming

We often recommend media and products we like. If you buy anything through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Board gaming is a social activity (except for the occasional solo game), which means it’s most fun when everyone is engaged, participating, and behaving in a way that doesn’t hamper anyone else’s fun.
HobbiesDen of Geek

How Adventures in the Forgotten Realms puts Dungeons & Dragons Flavor in Magic: The Gathering

This article is presented by Wizards of the Coast. Magic: The Gathering’s new Dungeons & Dragons crossover set, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, is finally in the wild. AFR promised to be a crossover with MTG in more than just name, but they’re two wildly different games. How could you capture the feel of a D&D campaign in a card game? The answer seems to be in the flavor: it’s not just how you play a game of Magic with AFR cards that captures D&D; it’s in how well the new set captures the vibe of a campaign with art, card names, and the variability it’s introduced to each hand of Magic: The Gathering.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Doujin RPG ‘Kung Fu Grand King’ Coming West to PC

Kagura Games announced that they will publish the Aburasobabiyori-developed doujin RPG, Kung Fu Grand King, on PC-via Steam and Kagura Store in the west. Kung Fu Grand King features a story focusing on a dragon beast woman named Lan Mei who runs a dojo in a small village. At one point, she was the highest-ranked martial artist in the land and even served the emperor, a hero who ended a war two years before. She seems to just want a client life for herself with her apprentice.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Cooking Family Board Games

The MasterChef Family Board Game from Wilder Toys, WowWee and Endemol Shine North America turns the hit culinary competition series into a gamified experience that includes plenty of challenges to help the whole family take their skills to the next level. The game includes entertaining Mystery Ingredients, Game Changers and Mad Skills challenges, plus recipes that make players feel as if they're truly competing on their favorite show.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Modiphius Announces Several Additions To Star Trek Adventures RPG

Modiphius Entertainment has released new content for the tabletop RPG Star Trek Adventures with the Shackleton Expanse. Those who are already playing the game will know that getting expansions are a godsend when ti comes to content, and this one is no different as it will add a ton of content related to the Beta Quadrant, which is where the Klingons and the Romulans primarily call home in the galaxy. What's more, they are releasing a special Collector's Edition of the game looking like the classic Star Trek Tricorder as its themed packaging, along with new dice, two new guide books, and the new campaign setting book. We have the complete details of the release below.
Hobbiesdistrictchronicles.com

5 Differences Between Board Games and Tabletop Games

When it comes to choosing between board games vs tabletop games, the difference is quite little. If you are also confused between board games and tabletop games, then you are not alone because the same is the case with many other game players who play the games but are not well aware of the differences and terminologies. If we look for a major difference between board games and tabletop games, we come to know that there is only a small difference between both and sometimes board games are often referred to as tabletop games.
Orlando, FLorlandomagazine.com

Where to Rub Elbows with Your Favorite DreamWorks Characters

Ever wished you could show off your moves to Po? Learn more about lemurs from King Julien? Swashbuckle with Puss in Boots? Universal Orlando has now made that dream a reality with DreamWorks Destination, inside the park’s KidZone. It’s a one-stop spot to mug with multiple characters from DreamWorks Animation’s...
Grapevine, TXgrapevinetexas.gov

Board Game Wednesdays for Adults

Board Games will be available for adult patrons in the library program room. Patrons may bring their own board games to share. Join us to play games, have fun, meet people and enjoy some snacks!
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Reflex Gaming eyes US expansion with ODDSworks partnership

UK-based gaming supplier Reflex Gaming is targeting expansion in the United States through a new partnership with Illinois-based platform provider ODDSworks. The collaboration will see the companies develop two new online casino games to be released early next year, initially in four US states. “We are pleased with our success...
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Game Boys, Ep. 247: GBBC- Binary Domain

It’s time for the seventh iteration of Game Boys’ Book Club! Ryan threw everyone a curveball when he selected the long forgotten, 2012 Sega title, Binary Domain. Did this third person, action game belong in obscurity or has it always been an unjustly overlooked game?. Follow Game Boys on Twitter,...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Pre-order Garrison’s classic emo EP ‘The Bend Before the Break’ on exclusive vinyl w/ bonus tracks

Boston emo/post-hardcore vets Garrison formed in 1998 and lasted for six years before breaking up in 2004, and they were one of the most underrated bands of the era. Their 1999 debut EP The Bend Before The Break (released on Revelation Records) pulled from the yearning melodies of second wave emo, the impassioned shrieks of screamo, and the knotty guitars of early '90s post-hardcore, and it packaged it in a way that hinted at the emo boom that was just around the corner.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Sifu Is An Upcoming Game That Pays Homage To Action Movies

Sifu is a new martial arts game that’s coming early next year. Martial arts have been a key component in gaming since the very beginning. Everything from Kung Fu, Street Fighter, Tekken, and Mortal Kombat have set a standard in what fighting games should be about. Now, Sifu is the newest addition to this category and it’s looking to be a deep and highly immersive fighting simulator. Developed by Sloclap, Sifu centers around a warrior that needs to complete a series of tasks that will uncover the secrets to an ancient mystery. This character wears a magical pendant that revives him whenever he is defeated in battle. The trade-off is that every time the pendant is used, the character ages. The combat seems to provide layers of moves and grapples that seem to be akin to Dead or Alive or even Sleeping Dogs.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Documents A New Chapter In Life

On Friday, Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop shared a big moment with her social media followers. Fans are freaking out over her latest post and can’t believe she’s finally in this next chapter of her life. The former TLC star often posts on social media to keep fans in...
Petscelebratingthesoaps.com

B&B News: Rena Sofer Shares Important Message

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveals that Rena Sofer (Quinn Forrester) plays a hard hearted woman on the CBS soap but in real life she is a sweetie with a soft spot for rescue dogs. She posted a series of pictures and video to her Insta detailing her...
CelebritiesApartment Therapy

Tia Mowry’s All-Black Pantry Packs a Dramatic Punch

When it comes to kitchens, most designers and homeowners gravitate toward light and bright colors to create a warm, welcoming space. However, in recent years, many people have opted to take a walk on the darker side of kitchen color, opting for navy blue cabinetry, honed black countertops, and even dark cabinet pulls and knobs. Now, Tia Mowry is making a serious case for the all-black pantry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy