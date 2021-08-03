Bella Hadid Put Her Own Twist on the Two-Tone Hair Trend

Another day, another new hairstyle for Bella Hadid. The 24-year-old model kicked off 2021 with red and orange money pieces and on August 2nd she debuted yet another new look. In an Instagram photo, Hadid's new two-tone hair still maintains some of the "fire" theme, with auburn locks framing her face. It's right in line with the two-tone hair trend we've been seeing lately from stars like Kehlani and Gwen Stefani. In contrast, the rest of her hair is much longer and a beautiful shade of dark brown. Vogue UK noted that Hadid's new hairdo channels Ginger Spice and we can totally see it.