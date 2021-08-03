Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Wichita City Council approves land purchase for new Police station

By KNSS Staff
audacy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Wichita will purchase 5 acres of land for a new Police patrol station. The site, west of the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, at Lincoln and Pinecrest, will cost the city $217,800. The city plans to break ground on construction in December and finish the project by December 2022. The price tag for the new station is $7 million but with higher construction costs anticipated, the city may use $3 million in the capital improvement plan to finish the project.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
City
Lincoln, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#Infrastructure#Alvin#Wichita City Council#Edgemoor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy