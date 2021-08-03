Wichita City Council approves land purchase for new Police station

The city of Wichita will purchase 5 acres of land for a new Police patrol station. The site, west of the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, at Lincoln and Pinecrest, will cost the city $217,800. The city plans to break ground on construction in December and finish the project by December 2022. The price tag for the new station is $7 million but with higher construction costs anticipated, the city may use $3 million in the capital improvement plan to finish the project.