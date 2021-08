There are several signs of a good friend. Most people agree dollar should not be one of them. But, if you’re anything like me, one of the first things you want to do when you are gainfully employed is spread the love around. And who better to sprinkle a dollar or two on than a friend? As kids, many of us have covered a friend’s soda or meal. As teenagers and young adults, much of the same, but with the implicit understanding that the debt would be repaid or that they would cover the next round. As adults with jobs and Netflix addictions, sometimes the “Who pays?” question gets decided by “who asked us out” or “who makes the most.”