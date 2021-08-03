Cancel
Cancer

Experimental model shows how topological defects in the mesothelium affect ovarian cancer metastasis

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvarian cancer devastates more than 20,000 women in the U.S. every year, due in part to its tendency to evade detection and present after metastatic spread. A key element to slowing metastasis is understanding the mechanisms of how tumor cells invade tissues. In APL Bioengineering, by AIP Publishing, biophysics researchers...

