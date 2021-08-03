Controversial marriage advice

"Married at First Sight" takes people who are frustrated with being single, tosses in some famed relationship experts, and pairs them with another person so the two can start married life together. Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Cal Roberson serve as the experts who match the couples from a pool of singles. The first time the prospective couples meet is at their wedding, per Cinemaholic. Although the events are captured on a reality show, the cast members are not playing a game. "This is a legally binding marriage and there's only one way out, and that's divorce," Pastor Cal Roberson said in a promo for Season 13, coming this July, per People. "The risks could not be greater and the stakes could not be higher," he added.