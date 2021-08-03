Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chase Stokes' Relationship History Includes A High School Sweetheart

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you watched Outer Banks Season 2 in one sitting like I did, then you're likely still thinking about John B. and his iconic neck bandana. Save for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Stranger Things, the Netflix drama series gave Chase Stokes his first major acting role, and ever since Outer Banks premiered in April 2020, fans have been like, um, hi, where have you been all of my life? From his artfully buttoned Hawaiian shirts to his glorious head of hair, the actor is total OBX eye-candy, and while you may not be familiar with Chase Stokes’ relationship history, you’re likely aware that the actor is currently taken by his Outer Banks co-star, Madelyn Cline. Sorry, folks.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Sweetheart#Hawaiian#Obx#Outer Banks Co Star#Cline Stokes#Ig#New York Magazine#Mtv Movie Tv Awards#Elite Daily Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Talks Dating Costar Madelyn Cline

Dating costars tends to usually go south FAST but “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes shares how he and his costar/girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, make it work. Take note, Hollywood. We got Chase leaving the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studio Thursday, and we were eager to find out how he and Madelyn manage...
CelebritiesDecider

‘Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes Calls Working with His Partner Madelyn Cline “One of the Best Things You Can Ask For”

When your favorite show gives you a perfect couple, all you want is for those actors to start dating in real life. And that’s the exact gift Outer Banks has given us. Shortly after the Netflix original premiered in April of 2020, star Chase Stokes revealed on Instagram that he was actually dating his co-star Madelyn Cline. Their indisputable chemistry even earned the couple Best Kiss at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Madelyn Cline's Zodiac Sign Means She Craves Space In Relationships

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. She may not actually be the queen of the Kooks in real life, but Madelyn Cline still has plenty of common with Outer Banks’ Sarah Cameron. She and her on-screen character are both feisty, fearless, and always down for adventure, and that’s not a big surprise, considering Madelyn Cline’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Cline was born on Dec. 21, making her one of the most free-spirited and spontaneous signs of the zodiac. For Sags, dating is usually more of a fun diversion than a priority, and though Cline seems seriously committed Chase Stokes (her boyfriend and fellow Outer Banks star), she def seems like your typical Sagittarius partner.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes Breaks Down His Wild Alligator Fight and the Dirty Secrets of the Show

There’s a heightening that naturally happens with a new season of a TV show. Then there’s Outer Banks Season 2. The latest installment of Netflix’s teen drama is bigger, faster, and more extreme than ever before. Almost every episode features a major action set piece and a new, giant twist. And no one knows how wild this ride is better than Outer Banks‘ star and the man behind John B, Chase Stokes.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Diamond Jack Deserved More In The Love Is Blind: After The Altar Special

Major spoilers for Love is Blind: After the Altar on Netflix are ahead. If you watched Love Is Blind, then you know exactly what I mean when I say Diamond Jack had an eventful quest for love. After her unnecessarily disrespectful blowout with ex-fiance Carlton Morton, social media was aflame with hot takes about the couple’s breakup. And after watching the show’s three episode follow-up, Love Is Blind: After The Altar, it’s clear that Netflix had their ears to the streets and finally gave Jack the screen time she deserved last season. In theory, giving Jack another chance at love sounded like a good thing — but it came with a catch.
TV & VideosWwd.com

Chase Stokes Hunkers Down for More ‘Outer Banks’

“As a Florida analogy, it’s like when a hurricane is coming,” says Chase Stokes rather seamlessly, when asked what the days leading up to season two of his hit show “Outer Banks” are like. “You get two days of really great weather, and then you start to see the rain come in. We’re all like, ‘Oh s–t. Let’s hunker down.’”
CelebritiesElite Daily

Chase Stokes' Zodiac Sign Means He's Reliable AF In Relationships

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Outer Banks’ John B. may always be ready to dive head-first into adventure, but the actor who plays him isn’t quite so reckless. Born on Sept. 16, Chase Stokes’ zodiac sign is Virgo, and this earth sign is known for being one of the most reliable and responsible signs around. While Virgos are relentless in their pursuit of perfection, they never do anything that would endanger themselves or the people they love, which means it’s probs safe to assume John B. isn’t a Virgo as well. Stokes, however, seems to bring all the Virgo vibes (and I have a feeling his girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, would agree).
MoviesElite Daily

Not Me Fangirling Over The Trailer For Addison Rae's He's All That Movie

TikTok star Addison Rae's film debut will bring a beloved '90s rom-com into the 21st century. In September 2020, Miramax announced Rae as the star of the studio's upcoming movie, He's All That, a gender-swapped version of the 1999 hit She's All That. Obviously, the new movie is a huge deal for everyone who's been following Rae on TikTok, as it will mark her first big acting gig, so here are all the details you need to know about He's All That, including its premiere date and cast, as well as the trailer.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Meet A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman's husband

Jasmine Harman is best known for her stint on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun helping home-owners look for their dream property in sunny climates. But when the presenter isn't busy travelling Europe, she can be found at home with her husband and two children. So who is Jasmine married to? Meet her husband here...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Cause of Death Revealed

In April, news broke about the shocking death of Vine star Adam Perkins. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the autopsy report obtained by “E! News,” Perkins died of accidental “multiple drug intoxication.”. The drugs found in his system were fentanyl, flualprazolam, mitragynine, ethanol, and cocaine.
TV ShowsPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember the Child from 'Two and a Half Men'? Angus T Jones Is All Grown-up and Looks So Different

Little Jake Harper from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" is all grown-up now. The 27-year-old is enjoying time away from the spotlight, living a simple life. Child stars often disappear from the spotlight after starring in the most talked-about TV shows. This is exactly what happened to Angus T. Jones, who started appearing on "Two and a Half Men" when he was only nine years old.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Issa Rae And Louis Diame's Relationship History Is Extremely Private

Insecure star Issa Rae doesn't hold anything back in front of the cameras, but she's made it clear that her personal life is no one's business but her own. Even after debuting a sparkly ring on that finger, the actor still played it coy, which is just one reason why Issa Rae and Louis Diame's relationship history is somewhat of a mystery. Rae and the Senegalese businessman have been together since at least 2012 and have made a few joint public appearances, but beyond that, fans know next to nothing about their romance — and that's exactly the way Rae likes it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy