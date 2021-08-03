Chase Stokes' Relationship History Includes A High School Sweetheart

If you watched Outer Banks Season 2 in one sitting like I did, then you're likely still thinking about John B. and his iconic neck bandana. Save for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Stranger Things, the Netflix drama series gave Chase Stokes his first major acting role, and ever since Outer Banks premiered in April 2020, fans have been like, um, hi, where have you been all of my life? From his artfully buttoned Hawaiian shirts to his glorious head of hair, the actor is total OBX eye-candy, and while you may not be familiar with Chase Stokes’ relationship history, you’re likely aware that the actor is currently taken by his Outer Banks co-star, Madelyn Cline. Sorry, folks.