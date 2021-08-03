Cancel
Rockingham County, NC

NC state representative Jerry Carter dies

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 2 days ago

The Rockingham County community is mourning the death of a two-term state representative.

The sheriff’s office announced Representative Jerry Carter passed away Tuesday morning.

Carter served district 66, which covered most of Rockingham County.

He was also a senior pastor at Reidsville Baptist Church and a chaplain for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

We have not heard details about his cause of death or funeral arrangements at this time.

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

Reidsville, NC
Rockingham County, NC
Rockingham County, NC
