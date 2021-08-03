NC state representative Jerry Carter dies
The Rockingham County community is mourning the death of a two-term state representative.
The sheriff’s office announced Representative Jerry Carter passed away Tuesday morning.
Carter served district 66, which covered most of Rockingham County.
He was also a senior pastor at Reidsville Baptist Church and a chaplain for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
We have not heard details about his cause of death or funeral arrangements at this time.
