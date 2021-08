With Jacksonville COVID-19 cases surging, District 9 City Councilman Garrett Dennis is calling for the city to resume publicly funding coronavirus testing. On Wednesday the councilman’s office sent WJCT News a copy of legislation that Dennis is introducing that calls for the city to allocate $5 million in emergency funding to add three Jacksonville testing sites at the Shoppes at Sherwood in Northwest Jacksonville, the Lane Wiley Center on the Westside, and College Park Center in Arlington.