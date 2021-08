Yellowstone National Park was shaking a little more than normal during the month of July, with 1,008 earthquakes. A report this week from the U.S. Geological Survey noted "the most energetic swarm of earthquakes in the region since the Maple Creek earthquake swarm" from June to September in 2017, when 1,100 earthquakes were recorded. This past month's total was above average for the park, but USGS said it was "not unprecedented." The current volcano alert level remains "Green," or normal, as of August 2nd.