Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

'This attack happened': Medals to honor Jan. 6 responders

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ki4ja_0bGVVSF200

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate has voted to award Medals of Honor to the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for protecting Congress during the Jan. 6 insurrection, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Under the bill, which passed by voice vote with no objections, there will be four medals – to be displayed at the Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution.

Hundreds of officers from the two police departments responded to the attack and dozens of them were beaten and injured as the mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters pushed past them to break into the building and interrupt the certification of Biden’s victory. The police and National Guard troops eventually cleared the building and the count resumed.

The medals are “a recognition that will be on display for people to understand and remember what these officers did,” Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, said in an interview with The Associated Press shortly before she called up the bill for passage.

While introducing the legislation, Klobuchar said children of the future will be able to walk by and see the medals in the Smithsonian, and their parents will tell them: “This happened, this attack happened.”

Senate passage comes after 21 House Republicans voted against the measure in June, some of them objecting to the language in the bill that referred to a “mob of insurrectionists.” Trump, along with many Republicans still loyal to him, has downplayed the rioting and tried to rebrand it as a peaceful protest, even as law enforcement who responded that day have detailed the violence and made clear the toll it has taken on them. Four officers gave emotional testimony in Congress last week about their mental and physical injuries.

No Senate Republicans objected. The top Republican on the Senate Rules panel, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, said the medals recognize’ “the selflessness, the dedication, the willingness to stand in the way of danger.” Blunt said he hopes they will send “a clear message” of appreciation to the two departments.

At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber and three other Trump supporters who suffered medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days that immediately followed, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner determined he died of natural causes.

This week, the Metropolitan Police announced that two more of their officers who had responded to the insurrection had died by suicide. Officer Kyle DeFreytag was found dead on July 10 and Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home Thursday.

“We are grieving as a department,” the police said in a statement.

While it is unclear what exactly led to their deaths, lawmakers praised them for their service on Jan. 6. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said ahead of the bill’s passage that her heart goes out to the families of the officers who took their own lives.

“I hope each and every one of us will take time today to thank these courageous men and women who are working so hard to keep us safe, many of whom still bear the physical injuries and the emotional trauma of that dark day in our nation’s history,” Collins said.

Klobuchar said she doesn’t know the reasons for the two officers’ deaths in July, but said that “at some point it’s not a coincidence.”

The suicides are “just one more sad and tragic story of people who were there protecting us who clearly suffered from that day,” she said. “It affected people.”

___

Associated Press writers Colleen Long and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
55K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Capitol Police#National Guard#Senate Rules Committee#D Minn#The Associated Press#Smithsonian#House#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Capitol Police, MPD to get Congressional Gold Medals

Legislation to honor the Capitol Police and Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department with Congressional Gold Medals — in recognition of their heroism in protecting members of Congress from pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6 — is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. The Senate passed, by unanimous consent, a...
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

Medals to Honor Police Who Protected Congress in Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON - The Senate has voted to award Medals of Honor to the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for protecting Congress during the January 6 insurrection, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature. Under the bill, which passed by voice vote with no objections, four...
Congress & Courtskisswtlz.com

Senate approves medals for police who protected Capitol on January 6

Washington — The Senate on Tuesday approved legislation to award Congressional Gold Medals to the U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for protecting the Capitol during the January 6 assault. The Senate passed the measure by unanimous consent, and it now heads to President Biden’s desk for his...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Four officers have died by suicide after U.S. Capitol attack

Four officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during and after the Jan. 6 attack have died by suicide. D.C. Metropolitan Police on Monday confirmed the death of 26-year-old Officer Kyle DeFreytag on July 10, according to WUSA9. The officer enforced curfews after attackers, inspired by then-President Trump’s call to freeze...
Congress & Courtsexpressnews.com

Ted Cruz shows up to vote on Capitol Hill in gym clothes

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is running again, but it’s not for office this time. Journalists in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday spotted the junior senator from Texas darting through the halls of the U.S. Capitol in sneakers and gym clothes. In one image shared on Twitter, Cruz is contrasted in his...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Be outraged by the Jan. 6 committee and the Jan. 6 attack

When it comes to the debate over the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 and the House select committee investigating that national tragedy, Republicans and Democrats are engaged in political saber-rattling. Nuance is lacking. One can be outraged over both the Jan. 6 select committee and the Capitol attack.
U.S. PoliticsCourthouse News Service

In their own words: Officers to recall horrors of US Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (CN) — Officers who protected the U.S. Capitol from a violent mob that tried to kill them, gouge their eyes out or impale them, as their screams echoed above the chaos, come to Congress next week to testify for the inaugural hearing of the select committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy