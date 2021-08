It might be one of the most famous catchphrases in golf, but it could hardly be further from the truth when you take a look at the money list on the PGA Tour this season. Hat tip to golf coach Mike Bury for his post on Instagram this week (@MikeBuryGolf) that takes a closer look at the money made by the top 10 in Strokes-Gained Putting vs the top 10 in Strokes-Gained Off-The-Tee on the PGA Tour right now.