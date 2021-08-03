Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Are You Constantly Second-Guessing Yourself?

By Reviewed by Chloe Williams
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounterfactual or "if-only" thinking is the tendency to wish for a do-over after a negative event and it can affect one's mental health. After the death of a loved one, people who engage in one type of counterfactual thinking have high levels of prolonged grief and depression. The constant self-blame...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Dutch#Ctnes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Mental Healthgoodhousekeeping.com

Why You Hate Talking on the Phone, According to Anxiety Experts

After a long day of kid texts, work Slacks, personal and professional e-mails, assorted DMs on social media and the usual face-to-face interactions, I finally get home, grab a snack and plop down on the couch for a quiet minute of relaxation. The dog puts his fuzzy head on my lap, and I settle in to read an article on my phone that I’ve been looking forward to all day. Ahh.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

4 Relationship Problems Anxious People Have

Anxiety doesn't just affect people internally, it can also create problems in relationships. This isn't the anxious person's fault; nor is it their partner's fault (usually). Once you both understand what's happening, you can be aware of the patterns, why they're occurring, and troubleshoot. Here are some common occurrences. Not...
Mental Healththezoereport.com

The One Phrase You Should Avoid Saying To Someone Living With Depression

Observing your loved one or friend deal with depression can make one feel helpless. A recent 2020 study conducted by Catherine K. Ettman, et. al. for the JAMA Network found that depression has more than tripled in U.S. adults since COVID-19 began, with an estimated one out of four experiencing symptoms. As devastating as that may be, there are steps one can take to aid a loved one or friend living with depression.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Narcissist's Antagonistic Attachment Style

Securely attached people have mutually supportive relationships. Narcissists have an antagonistic attachment style based on predation, competition, and parasitism. The narcissist's antagonism in relationships traumatizes individuals, families, and larger social groups. Humans are a highly social, collaborative species with intricately complex interdependency. We raise children together, work together, learn together,...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The 11 Disguises of Low Self-Esteem

Passivity, generosity and other traits we dislike — or like — in others are often not ends in themselves but symptoms of low self-esteem. Low self-esteem's first "disguise" is pretending to be valid and true. Low self-esteem is a painful belief system; sufferers create habits, even entire lifestyles, based on...
psychologytoday.com

7 Myths About Happiness

True happiness is never a constant in anyone’s universe. If we get to touch it for a little while, we are fortunate. Being sad because you are not happy is not going to make you feel any better, but being kind and making the lives of others better will. The...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

When Anxiety Becomes Too Intense to Ignore

The following is an excerpt from my Audible Original Unquiet: My Life With Beethoven (2020), an audio memoir exploring the intersection between my lifelong Beethoven obsession and my struggles with anxiety. Click here to listen to the excerpt and read another one here. In May, when concert life had already...
Relationship AdviceWebMD

How to Keep Your Emotions From Overwhelming You

If you’re someone who gets emotionally overwhelmed, relationship conflict can be difficult to manage. When you get upset with your partner, you don’t handle it well. You are too upset to think clearly. So you do the wrong thing way too often, and that only makes things worse. Your relationship problems spiral out of control right along with your emotions.
Mental HealthHealthline

How to (Finally) Break the Cycle of Chronic Procrastination

Ever put off a chore simply because you weren’t in the mood to handle it? So has nearly everyone else on the planet. Procrastination reflects the human bias toward the present, or the desire to gratify immediate needs and worry about the future when it arrives. When you procrastinate, you’re pushing aside a specific task, as well as any unwanted feelings it calls up, like stress, boredom, or self-doubt.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Happiness isn’t the Absence of Negative Feelings

Much attention of recent has been focused on how these unprecedented times have upended the backbone of society’s economic norms. Broken supply chains, cultural divisions, the devastation to small business, ecocide, lack of travel that has become revenge travel. But perhaps more importantly is the change that is happening now because we the people have changed, after living through isolation, mandatory relaxation, more time spent with family, and late night reverie over mortality. This has all converged and congealed, and it’s got people rethinking their priorities and quitting or changing jobs in record numbers. (40% by some forecasts). Kevin Sneader recently said, “Forecasting exists to make astrology look good.” No one really knows where this is all headed, but one part of it seems to be that people are re-evaluating what work means to them and are realizing that they want change – more flexibility, less stress, and deeper meaning in their lives.
HealthWarren Tribune Chronicle

Take a deep breath and reduce your stress

Life after a quarantine is hard. So very hard. I know I’m struggling to jump back into this new normal we are facing. For many Americans, this fast-paced, jam-packed scheduled, picture-perfect, task list-checking, stress-filled life is completely normal. If you are anything like me, life during a pandemic really made...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Brain and Time: Fast Life, Slow World and the problem of patience

Communication between time and emotions is very complex. Much depends on expectations: if we expect something that requires time, we can take it. Disappointment is often a consequence of disturbed expectations. In the modern world, patience is given to people increasingly. Our hatred for slowness is especially perceptible when it comes to technologies. We buy the best wifi booster antenna, changing the phone as soon as it starts to work more slowly, and can refuse the desired purchase if you need to stand in line for a long time.
HealthScience Focus

Is there really a noise that makes you poop yourself?

The enduring legend of the ‘brown note’ – a sound frequency so low that its resonance through the human body causes spontaneous, uncontrollable pooping – is thankfully no more than a legend. The origin of this hilarious, if unsettling, myth appears to be a spoof article published in 1974, which described a giant horn that apparently gave the entire audience diarrhoea with a rendition of the national anthem at its unveiling in 1850.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissist types and what makes each tick

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same—some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, we...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

What is the definition of a narcissist?

NARCISSISTS are perceived to be vain and obsessed with what they see in the mirror, but underneath the mask they can be vulnerable and fragile. Here's everything you need to know about narcissistic personality disorder - including symptoms and treatment. What is narcissistic personality disorder?. The condition is one of...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

7 Red Flags That Reveal an Emotionally Immature Person

Have you ever met someone emotionally immature? These people love to engage in blame-shifting, and they’re not much on taking responsibility for their actions. Here is a significant difference. When someone is mature, they understand the fundamentals of building healthy relationships, but immature ones often have poor relationships skills. Imagine...
Relationship Advicespring.org.uk

This Relationship Pattern Is Surprisingly Toxic

The pattern can even lead to depression and anxiety. Too much commitment to a relationship can be surprisingly toxic, research shows. While relationship commitment is usually thought of as a good thing, excessive commitment can be damaging. The reason is that being too committed can lead to small things getting...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is It Depression—or Bipolar Disorder?

Many people with depression turn out to have a subtle—or not so subtle—form of bipolar disorder. These patients often do poorly on antidepressant medications, which may make their symptoms worse. Correct diagnosis can be difficult, but is crucial to getting to good symptom control. Can people with depression develop bipolar...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Does ADHD Get Worse with Age?

ADHD doesn’t usually intensify as you get older, but symptoms may change or you may find they impact you in a different way. Not everyone with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) experiences the same symptoms and with the same intensity. What may be typical for you may not be for another person also living with this neurodevelopmental disorder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy