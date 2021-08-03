Cancel
Bob Odenkirk's 'small' heart attack? Doctors say they're a big deal

By Michael Merschel, American Heart Association News
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

When actor Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul" last week in New Mexico, fans held their breath – and obsessively checked for updates on social media – until word came that he was expected to be OK. "I had a small heart attack," he tweeted on...

www.greenwichtime.com

Bob Odenkirk
#Heart Attacks#Preventive Medicine#Medical Emergency
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Last week, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Health

This 23-Year-Old Discovered She Had a 'Football-Shaped' Ovarian Cyst Filled With 2 Liters of Fluid

A 23-year-old has gone viral on TikTok for warning women about the subtle signs of having an ovarian cyst. "If I can even help one person from this video!" Kayley Reese, aka @thesavvykay, wrote in the caption of her post, which has been liked more than 1.2 million times. Reese starts the video by sharing a clip from TikTok user @ashhventure. In it, @ashhventure gestures at her pelvis and says, "this is normal for me. I've always had this bump, no matter what I do."
Family Relationshipsbeloitcall.com

Kimber’s fight for life

When Kaetlin Hyman was pregnant with her first baby, she had no idea her and husband KelDan would be spending five weeks in the hospital while their daughter was fighting for her new life. Kaetlin experienced gestational diabetes and preeclampsia during her pregnancy which are somewhat common and can cause...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

Doctors Remove Massive Tumor from Ethiopian Girl's Face

July 7, 2021 -- A 6-year-old girl who was born with a tumor that never stopped growing revealed her face for the first time after a 12-hour surgery to remove the mass. Negalem Alafa, from Ethiopia, had the surgery on June 23 at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. The difficult operation required facial and neck nerve dissections, followed by a careful removal of the tumor, her doctors said at a news conference.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Oldest Kid Does 2nd Interview About Homelessness + Driving For DoorDash

Dr. Dre may be living the rich, single life, but his eldest daughter is reportedly still struggling to make ends meet. In an interview with the DailyMail, 38-year-old LaTanya Young said she works as a delivery driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats as well as an assembler at a warehouse. But she still claimed she can’t afford to secure an apartment in California and has been forced to live in a rental car.
CancerTODAY.com

After previous anemia diagnosis, country singer learns she has blood cancer

Country singer Ashley Monroe recently revealed she has blood cancer. Monroe, 34, had previously been diagnosed with anemia and said on Tuesday that she now has Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Monroe filled a lengthy Instagram post with photos of her with her son, Dalton, 3, and her husband John Danks, as well...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Posted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthscoopnashville.com

Family says Phil Valentine in “grave condition, will take a miracle for him to survive” – on a ventilator with COVID19

The family of 99.7 WWTN’s Phil Valentine Monday morning posted on social media that the conservative talk radio host is gravely ill, and it will take a miracle for him to survive. He remains on life support at Williamson Medical Center, in need of ECMO, but not stable enough for transport. In addition to COVID-19, he is dealing with pneumonia, a secondary infection, irregular heart rate, AFIB, kidney failure, and uncontrolled blood pressure. The family has removed all health updates from public view.

