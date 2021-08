Christina Haack is getting to relive the moment she witnessed her best friend Cassie Zebisch get married. Zebisch, who is the publicist and lifelong best friend of the Christina on the Coast star and has made cameos on her HGTV shows over the years, tied the knot with husband James Schienle on March 6 at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California. Though Zebisch didn't have bridesmaids for the mostly outdoor ceremony, Haack unofficially took on the "maid of honor" role and gave a heartfelt speech during the reception.