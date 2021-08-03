Cancel
Boise State Roster Countdown 2021: Day 30, Isaiah Bagnah

By Drew Roberts
obnug.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article30 days until kickoff...that has all the hallmarks of a MONTH. With just 30 days left, today we’ll look at #30 on the Boise State roster—Isaiah Bagnah. High School: Lethbridge Collegiate Institute, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. How’d he get to The BlueTM?. I can only assume he’s here because he was...

www.obnug.com

mwcconnection.com

Boise State Top 10 Players: #6

For the third consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will be previewing one player each week heading into the season. This week is number six.
Post Register

Boise State knows preseason hype means nothing

LAS VEGAS – Preseason accolades are nice and all, but Boise State’s players would prefer to get the postseason honors. Defensive back Kekaula Kaniho and wide receiver Khalil Shakir were both named to the preseason All-Mountain West team Thursday morning while at the Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas. Left tackle John Ojukwu and right guard Jake Stetz also earned spots on the preseason team.
mwcconnection.com

Utah State Opponent Preview: Boise State

This is a series of in depth looks at the opponents the Utah State football team will be facing this season. The series will use Athlon Sports Top 130 pre-season rankings to consider where opponents are at on a national level and each week will preview a different opponent. Week...
247Sports

BYU adds Boise State transfer Cade Fennagan

When BYU travelled to Boise State last year, they put a beat down on the Broncos. Boise State was playing without starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier and backup quarterback Jack Sears left the game with a concussion early in the first quarter. At that point, Bryan Harsin turned to a true freshman quarterback to try and lead the Broncos in Cade Fennegan.
Kansas State
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College Sports
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NFL
BearDigest

A Breakthrough for Justin Fields

The hard part is apparently over for Justin Fields, although naturally he needs to avoid regression. When Fields left minicamp, he was sending back voice emails of play calls he had to make to let them know he knew how to make huddle calls properly. "I think he really has...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has quickly silenced the doubters

When the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the draft, the move was not without its criticisms. In the interest of transparency, I was one of the more vocal critics of the pick. There were plenty of reasons to be critical. Even without considering his off-the-field baggage, Parsons played one of the most expendable positions on defense, making the value of taking any off-ball linebacker that high questionable at best.
NFL

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Boise, ID

Star former Boise State coach Daugherty dies

June Daugherty, the longtime Boise State women’s basketball coach, died yesterday. She was 64. Daugherty’s teams lit up the Pavillion (now ExtraMile Arena) in the late 1980s and 1990s, netting her an all-time record of 122 wins and 75 losses for the Broncos. She later moved on to University of Washington and later Washington State University. In her career as head coach, Daughterty’s teams notched 443 wins.
Georgia State

In-state lineman Griffin Scroggs commits to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs landed their second commitment in as many nights Tuesday evening. Griffin Scroggs, a 3-star offensive lineman from Loganville, Georgia (Grayson), committed to the Bulldogs over offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Kansas and Liberty, among others. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman is ranked as the nation’s No. 51 overall...
247Sports

Roster Countdown: 4 Allen; 4 Robinson; 3 Wright

Counting down the Alabama football roster three players at a time. Next up: outside linebacker Christopher Allen; running back Brian Robinson Jr.; and safety Daniel Wright. 2020 season: Appeared in all 13 games, making starts against Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida and Ohio State. Of his 41 tackles on the season, an SEC-leading 13 went for loss. Allen's six sacks ranked second on the team. Second-team All-SEC selection by league coaches and defensive player of the week choice by UA staff following wins over Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Georgia, Mississippi State, Auburn and LSU.
College Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 43 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.

