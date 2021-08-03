Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Action News Jax

Atlanta mayor: 'Monster' who killed parkgoer must be caught

By JEFF MARTIN
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWpPQ_0bGVTviP00

MARIETTA, Ga. — (AP) — The “monster” who stabbed a woman to death and also killed her dog as they walked in a popular Atlanta park must be taken off the streets, but rumors are not helping police to solve the case, the city’s mayor said Tuesday.

In a slaying that has stoked intense interest and fear across the city, Katherine Janness, 40, was found just inside an entrance to Piedmont Park about 1 a.m. on July 28. She had been stabbed multiple times in what the deputy police chief described as a gruesome scene. Her dog, Bowie, was found dead nearby.

“I know there have been several rumors that there is a serial killer on the loose in our city," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday briefing. “We don’t have any evidence of that."

Janness was a member of the city's LGBTQ community, and Bottoms also addressed speculation that the killing was a hate crime. “As of now, we don’t have any proof of that,” she said.

The rumors and false information being spread on social media are not helpful to the investigation and "will not help us get this monster off of the street," Bottoms said.

Police on Tuesday released images from surveillance cameras showing six possible witnesses who were in and around the park around the time of the slaying. They're hoping for the public's help to identify them.

“Not saying that they’re responsible — I want to be clear about that," Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said. “But we’re hoping they saw something that could further our investigation.”

Detectives have also gone door-to-door in neighborhoods near the park, asking neighbors and businesses for surveillance footage. A $10,000 reward was initially offered for information regarding the slaying, and a member of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals doubled that by putting up an additional $10,000, the animal rights group announced Tuesday.

Investigators sought help from the FBI almost immediately, said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

The homicide “was so unique that I felt that we needed to collaborate with as many resources as we possibly can," Bryant said.

Janness, known to her friends as Katie, was a bartender at a nearby restaurant, friends and relatives said. She was also a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and a friend of many, Hampton said.

“She was a vocal advocate for social justice," he said. “Now it’s time for us to give justice for Katie.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
55K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Hate Crime#Fbi#Serial Killer#Bottoms#Fbi#The Associated Press
Related
Orangeburg, SCPosted by
Action News Jax

S.C. police officer fired, charged after bodycam video shows him stomping on Black man’s head

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina police officer is unemployed and facing criminal charges after he stomped on the head of a physically disabled Black man last week. David Lance Dukes, 38, of Orangeburg, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was booked Saturday into the Orangeburg County Detention Center and later released on $10,000 bond.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Louisiana man accused of fatally running over sister’s head

MONROE, La. — A Louisiana man is accused of running over his sister’s head while driving a vehicle, causing the woman’s death, authorities said. Eric Dewayne Long, 43, of Monroe, was arrested Saturday and charged with resisting a police officer with force and violence, unauthorized use of a movable vehicle, simple battery and aggravated battery, according to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office online booking records. A fifth charge, vehicular homicide, was added Monday after his sister died from her injuries at a Shreveport hospital, online records show.
Corona, CAPosted by
Action News Jax

Arraignment postponed in movie theater slaying of TikTok star, friend

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The arraignment for a California man accused of fatally shooting two people in a movie theater has been postponed until Sept. 27. The charges against Joseph Jimenez, 20, of Corona, were amended last week to include a second murder count, the Los Angeles Times reported. The motion to delay the arraignment was brought by Jimenez’s defense attorney, Charles Kenyon, according to The Press-Enterprise of Riverside.
EducationPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: N.C. bill requires parental OK for child vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s legislature has given final approval to a bill that would require minors to get approval from their parents before being vaccinated against the coronavirus. The measure cleared the state Senate unanimously earlier this week and it passed the House on Thursday with support from all...
Florida StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Florida state leaders look for effective COVID-19 treatment

Local and state leaders are discussing the legitimacy of a treatment for COVID-19 the governor is saying could be a huge benefit for hospitalized patients. Tampa General CEO John Couris says the Monoclonal treatment it effective. “From our perspective, but anecdotally and from a scientific perspective, they work.”. The Mayor...
EducationPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Maryland announces new vaccination requirements

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Urging people to “just get the damn vaccine,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced new vaccination requirements for state employees who work in congregant settings with the vulnerable on Thursday — or else face strict face-covering requirements and regular COVID-19 testing. The Republican governor said the requirements, which...
Public HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: China seeks to control COVID-19 flare-up

BEIJING — China recorded another 80 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the country seeks to control its widest flare-up since the original outbreak with a combination of lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. Of the new cases, 58 were found in the eastern city of Yangzhou in...
PoliticsPosted by
Action News Jax

Haiti boosting security for judges amid assassination case

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haitian authorities have secured armed guards to bolster security for court personnel as they prepare to announce the judge who will oversee proceedings involving the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, a judicial official said Thursday. Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, who is dean of the Court of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy