New York City, NY

WATCH: Cuomo responds to attorney general report that found he sexually harassed staffers

By Mike Brest
 2 days ago

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded in a video statement Tuesday afternoon to the New York attorney general's conclusions that he sexually harassed at least 11 women and fostered a culture that permitted such behavior.

The investigative report found that both Cuomo and the Executive Chamber engaged in “retaliatory” behavior by “intend[ing] to discredit and disparage” former employee Lindsey Boylan , the first woman to come forward with allegations of harassment in December 2020.

