Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to undergo same foot surgery as Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts will be without All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson for five to12 weeks because of a foot injury, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old left guard was injured during practice on Monday and scheduled to have surgery Tuesday, per the report.

Nelson's injury comes just days after new starting quarterback Carson Wentz sustained the same injury.

There is no definite timeline for when either Wentz or Nelson will return.

Nelson was drafted by Indianapolis with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has been voted First-Team All-Pro in all three seasons so far.

The Colts kick off their preseason on Aug. 15 hosting the Carolina Panthers.