Apple's Mac Pro gets the most powerful AMD GPU ever with a whopping 120CUs and 64GB VRAM

By Sayan Sen Neowin
Neowin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD today has released its most powerful workstation GPU ever with the new Radeon PRO W6800X Duo. The W6800X Duo features dual Navi 21 chips with a total of 120 Compute Units (CUs) or 7,680 Stream Processors (SPs). This is the star of the show in its new W6000X Pro lineup of professional-grade Radeon cards that will be available for Apple's Mac Pro. Alongside, the W6800X Duo, the new lineup consists of the 80CU/ 5,120 SPs Radeon PRO W6900X and the 60CU/ 3,840 SPs Radeon PRO W6800X. The W6800X is basically the single GPU version of the W6800X Duo behemoth.

