George P. Bush Says He Continues Supporting Trump Even After Losing Endorsement to Ken Paxton
The current Texas Land Commissioner, George P. Bush, recently appeared in the Brian Kilmeade Show to address losing his longed endorsement by twice-impeached Donald Trump. During the interview, “the only Bush that likes Trump” highlighted the ongoing investigations to Attorney General Ken Paxton, mentioning that his long history of alleged bribery, corruption schemes, and abuse of power have deceived Texans multiple times.www.reformaustin.org
