Presidential Election

George P. Bush Says He Continues Supporting Trump Even After Losing Endorsement to Ken Paxton

 3 days ago
The current Texas Land Commissioner, George P. Bush, recently appeared in the Brian Kilmeade Show to address losing his longed endorsement by twice-impeached Donald Trump. During the interview, “the only Bush that likes Trump” highlighted the ongoing investigations to Attorney General Ken Paxton, mentioning that his long history of alleged bribery, corruption schemes, and abuse of power have deceived Texans multiple times.

ABOUT

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

