East Rutherford, NJ

Oreo Just Opened Its First Cafe with Shakes, Sundaes and a Secret Menu Item

By Joey Skladany
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wildly popular sandwich cookie just outdid itself — and it didn't require the release of a new crazy flavor iteration or brand partnership. Introducing Oreo Cafe, located at the appropriately-named American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J. The sweet spot offers everything an Oreo-lover could ever dream of (and has probably thought of), including shakes, sundaes, cheesecake, branded apparel, and even candles.

