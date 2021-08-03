Oreo Just Opened Its First Cafe with Shakes, Sundaes and a Secret Menu Item

The wildly popular sandwich cookie just outdid itself — and it didn't require the release of a new crazy flavor iteration or brand partnership. Introducing Oreo Cafe, located at the appropriately-named American Dream mall in East Rutherford, N.J. The sweet spot offers everything an Oreo-lover could ever dream of (and has probably thought of), including shakes, sundaes, cheesecake, branded apparel, and even candles.