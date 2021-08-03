The Untold Truth Of Sebastian Maniscalco
Starting August 12, you can watch popular comic Sebastian Maniscalco in a whole new way as he wanders to foodie destinations and experiences the best cuisine they have to offer in his new show for the Food Network, called "Well Done." Drawing on the talent's combined love for food and comedy, it promises to be an entertaining watch. As Courtney White, President of Food Network and Cooking Channel, says in a press release, "This is one of the funniest shows we've ever done — Sebastian is an inimitable talent and his signature sense of humor sets the tone for every episode. He has a lot of thoughts, questions, and opinions about food, and joining him to hilariously analyze the culinary world is a must-see."www.mashed.com
