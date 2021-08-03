Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Untold Truth Of Sebastian Maniscalco

By Felix Behr
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Starting August 12, you can watch popular comic Sebastian Maniscalco in a whole new way as he wanders to foodie destinations and experiences the best cuisine they have to offer in his new show for the Food Network, called "Well Done." Drawing on the talent's combined love for food and comedy, it promises to be an entertaining watch. As Courtney White, President of Food Network and Cooking Channel, says in a press release, "This is one of the funniest shows we've ever done — Sebastian is an inimitable talent and his signature sense of humor sets the tone for every episode. He has a lot of thoughts, questions, and opinions about food, and joining him to hilariously analyze the culinary world is a must-see."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
De Niro
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Sebastian Maniscalco
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Fortune Feimster
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Good Food#Restaurants#Comedy Club#The Food Network#Discovery#Italian American#The Chicago Sun Times#The Four Seasons Hotel#Haute Living#Kismet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Al Pacino's Award-Winning Filmmaker Daughter Julie Is 31. See Her Now.

In his over 50 years in the business, 81-year-old Hollywood icon Al Pacino has won multiple awards for his performances, including two Emmys and an Oscar. However, the star of the Godfather saga has also done a lot of work behind the scenes, beginning in 1990, when he produced his first film, The Local Stigmatic. In 1996, he made his directorial debut with Looking for Richard and went on to helm 2000's Chinese Coffee, 2011's Wild Salomé, and 2013's Salomé. Al shares his eldest daughter Julie Pacino with acting teacher Jan Tarrant, who he dated for a year in the late '80s. And the 31-year-old has been following in her father's footsteps—not as a performer but as a filmmaker. Over the past 11 years, Julie has not only made her own films professionally, she's also received awards for her work. To see what Al Pacino's daughter is doing now and to hear more about her relationship with her dad, read on.
Wilkes-barre, PAnepascene.com

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Wilkes-Barre for Mohegan Sun Arena show on Dec. 5

Touted as “the hottest comic in America” by the New York Times, Sebastian Maniscalco has celebrated heights only a few comedians ever achieve. A string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows include a comedy record for Chicago’s United Center with 21,286, the highest gross for a single event at Boston’s TD Garden, and a historic four-show run at New York’s Madison Square Garden, breaking the record for most shows sold in a weekend for the venue.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Untold Truth Of Montana Tucker

Are you a fan of Montana Tucker? While she might not be the biggest celebrity around (although that could certainly change sometime down the line), she has managed to make a few waves in the entertainment industry. For instance, if you haven't already, then you should probably check out the "summer anthem" that she released with Todrick Hall, per Markets Insider. Just take a listen to "Be Myself," and you'll likely be convinced that we'll be hearing a lot more from Tucker.
Gamblingasapland.com

Top 3 Gambling Movies on Netflix

Netflix is one of the most popular television streaming services in the world. It is home to some of the best original content available today but you will also find a great catalogue of movies, past and present. Among the selection of films on Netflix are some of the best gambling-based movies ever made and below you will discover the top 3 gambling movies on Netflix, starting with 21.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

YouTuber Sarah Z's Hilarious Ranking Of 'Weird Cooking Shows'

Canadian YouTuber Sarah Z is a Gen Z elderstatesperson who waxes intelligent on current pop culture — everything from Tumblr drama to reality TV. (The "Z" in Sarah's name and in the name of her generation seems to be mere coincidence. In her name, it's pronounced "Zed," according to her Twitter bio.) Sarah Z displayed a comprehensive knowledge of food TV, and cooking competitions in particular, with her latest YouTube post, titled "Crime Scene Kitchen is a Very Weird Cooking Show."
TV & VideosPosted by
Rolling Stone

Anthony Bourdain’s Widow Denies She Authorized Controversial AI Voiceover in ‘Roadrunner’

Anthony Bourdain’s widow Ottavia Bourdain denied she authorized the use of AI technology in the documentary Roadrunner to replicate the late chef’s voice. In a statement to Variety following the controversy regarding the voiceover, director Morgan Neville said: “There were a few sentences that Tony wrote that he never spoke aloud. With the blessing of his estate and literary agent we used AI technology. It was a modern storytelling technique that I used in a few places where I thought it was important to make Tony’s words come alive.” However, in a tweet Thursday, Ottavia Bourdain questioned Neville’s “blessing” claims, “I certainly...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Untold Truth Of Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin is one of the most prolific writers of his generation. He's written "A Few Good Men," "The American President," "Moneyball," "Steve Jobs," "Charlie Wilson's War," and "The Social Network," for the big screen, per IMDb. On television, he's the man who brought us "The West Wing," "Sports Night," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," and "The Newsroom." Most recently, he wrote and directed Netflix's "The Trial of the Chicago 7."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of TikTok's Favorite Grandma Babs

Given TikTok's immense appeal with Gen Z, you would think creators on the video-sharing platform would feel pressure to retire at 30. TikTok's reputation as a space for young people is justified, but only to a point. While more than 47% of TikTok users were born between 1997 and 2012 (via Insider Intelligence), that still means that most TikTok creators are Millennials, Gen Xers, or (dare we say it?) Boomers.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Drew Barrymore captures peak Hollywood in amazing star-studded throwback

Drew Barrymore has been a Hollywood institution ever since she shot to the spotlight as a seven-year-old in 1982's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The actress recently shared a picture that depicted some of her journey through Hollywood, along with several other industry heavyweights at the very beginning of their careers. WATCH:...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?

TELECASTER Robin Roberts has been a co-anchor on ABC's Good Morning America for over 15 years. Roberts, who has been open about her health battles in the past, used her social media platform to acknowledge her sexuality for the first time in 2013 publicly. Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?
TV SeriesPopculture

This ABC Show Was So Bad It Was Canceled During Its First Episode

Even bad television shows usually get to air a few episodes before network executives put them out of their misery and cancel them. However, on one night in February 1969, Turn-On joined television infamy by being canceled during its first episode. One ABC affiliate in Ohio even famously refused to go back to the show after its first commercial break and West Coast stations refused to air it at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy