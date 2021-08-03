The Untold Truth Of Sebastian Maniscalco

In his over 50 years in the business, 81-year-old Hollywood icon Al Pacino has won multiple awards for his performances, including two Emmys and an Oscar. However, the star of the Godfather saga has also done a lot of work behind the scenes, beginning in 1990, when he produced his first film, The Local Stigmatic. In 1996, he made his directorial debut with Looking for Richard and went on to helm 2000's Chinese Coffee, 2011's Wild Salomé, and 2013's Salomé. Al shares his eldest daughter Julie Pacino with acting teacher Jan Tarrant, who he dated for a year in the late '80s. And the 31-year-old has been following in her father's footsteps—not as a performer but as a filmmaker. Over the past 11 years, Julie has not only made her own films professionally, she's also received awards for her work. To see what Al Pacino's daughter is doing now and to hear more about her relationship with her dad, read on.