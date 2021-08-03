Emmerdale's Charity Dingle to become suspicious over Mackenzie Boyd in new storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Charity Dingle will start to have fresh suspicions over Mackenzie Boyd next week, after a missing delivery attracts her attention. Charity (Emma Atkins) is already fully aware that Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) is trouble, as she's previously teamed up with him to steal merchandise, and it will soon become clear to her that Mack certainly hasn't turned away from a life of crime.www.digitalspy.com
