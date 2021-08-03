Animal Services seeks assistance identifying dog’s owner following bite

At about 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, an individual reported an incident that occurred while walking their dog on a leash at Aspire Apartments, 158 Hawkeye Court. While walking, the pair was approached by another person walking their gray and white Husky on a leash. The dogs got into an altercation and the reporting individual was bitten while trying to separate the dogs. The person walking the Husky has been described as a female with shoulder-length gray/brown hair, somewhere between the age of 30 and 40.