Square Eyes Acquires Locarno Critics' Week Opener 'A Thousand Fires' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Christopher Vourlias
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet in the Magway region of Myanmar, which is home to one of the oldest oil industries in the world, “A Thousand Fires” is a portrait of a family in flux and a story of intergenerational conflict and compromise. It follows Thein Shwe and Htwe Tin, a husband and wife who run an unregulated oil field, producing a barrel every few days in the hopes of seeing their youngest son succeed and breaking the cycle of poverty.

