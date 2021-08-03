Jeanine Maughan Pond – Cache Valley Daily

May 8, 1933 – July 29, 2021 (age 88) Jeanine Maughan Pond passed away on July 29, 2021. Jeanine was born on May 8, 1933 in Logan, Utah to the late Archie Walters and LaVern Brown Maughan. She graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah and studied Music Education at Brigham Young University. She married Martin Taggart Pond on November 21, 1958 in the Logan Utah Temple. They have three children: Douglas, Gregory and Michael. Jeanine loved serving her family, serving in her church, and in the community.