Pedro Almodóvar's 'Parallel Mothers' Tapped for New York Film Festival Closing Night

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has been tapped as the centerpiece selection for the 59th New York Film Festival. The film stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Benedict Cumberbatch and will be released by Netflix. The streamer has awards ambitions for the Western, a historical drama that unfolds on a Montana cattle ranch in the 1920s. It was recently selected to screen at this year’s Venice Film Festival. “The Power of the Dog” will have its New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 1. Last week, Film at Lincoln Center, the group behind the annual celebration of moviemaking,...