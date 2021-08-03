Robert M. Godfrey – Cache Valley Daily

April 20, 1932 – July 17, 2021 (age 89) Robert M. Godfrey, age 89, of Boise, died peacefully July 17, 2021, at Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care. Robert Godfrey was born on April 20, 1932, in Logan, Utah, to Eva and John Godfrey. After losing his father at the age of 12, Robert helped with his three siblings, Rosalyn, Louise, and David. Robert graduated from North Cache High School and then attended the University of Utah, Auburn University, and Utah State where he received his BA and MA. Robert was a lieutenant in the United States Air Force, and this took him to many places, including San Antonio, Houston, Denver, Mountain Home, and Tokyo, Japan.