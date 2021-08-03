Cancel
Showtime Uber Series 'Super Pumped' Casts Kerry Bishé (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKerry Bishé has joined the Showtime anthology series “Super Pumped,” the first season of which will tackle the rise of ride sharing company Uber. Bishé joins previously announced cast members Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler. Gordon-Levitt will star as Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick, while Chandler will play Texas venture capitalist Bill Gurley. Bishé will star as Austin Geidt, Uber employee number four – the smart and tough woman who was boots on the ground as Uber expanded from city to city.

Related
TV SeriesDeadline

Producer Jessica Rhoades Sets ‘Nice Jewish Girls’ Comedic Drama Under First-Look Deal With Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Jessica Rhoades (Dirty John, Sharp Objects) is developing hourlong series Nice Jewish Girls for Netflix, created by Anni Weisband (Astronomy Club). It stems from a first-look deal Rhoades signed with the streamer earlier this year for her Pacesetter Productions. Under the pact, Pacesetter will continue its mission of fostering creative voices as it works with new and established writers on projects for Netflix.
TV SeriesSFGate

Amara Karan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Series 'Moonhaven' (EXCLUSIVE)

Karan joins previously announced stars Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Kadeem Hardison and Ayelet Zurer. “Moonhaven” is focused on a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. More from Variety. Set 100 years in the future, the suspense...
TV & VideosCollider

Shailene Woodley Cast in 'Three Women' TV Series at Showtime

Shailene Woodley is no stranger to starring on television, and now she's coming back to star in Three Women for Showtime. Woodley has been cast in the role of Gia, a writer who lost her family, as well as the woman who convinces the titular three women to share their stories of grief, desire, and heartache.
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

A24, Square Peg to Develop Adrian Tomine's 'The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist' as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Square Peg and A24 are teaming to develop Adrian Tomine’s graphic memoir “The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist” for television as an animated series, Variety has learned exclusively. The memoir, first published in 2020, explores Tomine’s life through a series of autobiographical sketches. When a sudden medical incident lands Tomine...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Neil Patrick Harris To Headline Darren Star’s Netflix Comedy Series ‘Uncoupled’ Co-Created By Jeffrey Richman

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Patrick Harris is returning to comedy series television in a big way. The former How I Met Your Mother star has been tapped as the lead in Uncoupled, Netflix’s new comedy series created and executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Harris also will executive produce the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Filming is slated to begin in New York later this year. Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Jon Favreau’s ‘Pod Save America’ Spinoff Series Asks Whether the Internet Is Breaking Our Brains (EXCLUSIVE)

Crooked Media, the podcast company formed by a trio of former Obama staffers, continues to spread its wings beyond its progressive-politics roots. The company’s new development slate spans entertainment, pop culture, history — and a show about whether the internet is rotting people’s minds. Coming this fall is weekly interview show “Offline With Jon Favreau,” hosted by the Crooked Media co-founder, as a spinoff of Crooked’s popular flagship series “Pod Save America.” In the new podcast, Favreau will engage in conversations with “some of the brightest minds and biggest newsmakers” about whether the internet is slowly damaging our brains and changing the...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

'American Rust' Series Gets Ominous First Trailer at Showtime (Video)

Showtime has released the first trailer for "American Rust," the upcoming series adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Philipp Meyer starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. Set to premiere on Sept. 12, the series is described as a "story of survival and transcendence" centered on Del Harris (Daniels), the "complicated and compromised chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices," according to Showtime. "When news of a murder rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he love."
TV & VideosSFGate

Netflix's 'The Chair' Unleashes Sandra Oh on a College Campus Comedy of Errors That Makes Room for Nuance: TV Review

About halfway through the first season of “The Chair,” I found myself profoundly grateful that it wasn’t the show it too easily could have been. Created by Amanda Peet, the Netflix comedy takes place at the fictional Pembroke College, a fittingly idyllic liberal arts school where Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) has just become the English department’s first female chair. (The pilot, co-written by Peet and Annie Julia Wyman, establishes such a recognizable academic world that anyone who’s fretted over a core curriculum or lounged on a quad should have immediate, visceral flashbacks.) Ji-Yoon’s harried attempts to keep her ailing department together in the face of declining enrollment, entrenched sexism and racism, and her unraveling work flirt Bill (Jay Duplass) have her running frantic every day — especially as students begin to call out Pembroke’s attempts to maintain its dusty status quo. It’s not exactly the show most would expect from executive producers’ D.B. Weiss and David Benioff’s massive Netflix deal, but it’s only more intriguing for it.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Dune' HBO Max Series Enlists Diane Ademu-John as New Showrunner (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has learned exclusively that Diane Ademu-John has boarded “Dune: The Sisterhood” in the role of writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Jon Spaihts had previously been attached to run the series, but he stepped down in November 2019 to focus on writing the script for the second of the “Dune” reboot films.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'The Chi': Showtime renews drama series for Season 5

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Chi will return for a fifth season on Showtime. The network renewed the drama series for Season 5 on Monday following the show's Season 4 finale. Showtime said The Chi has averaged 4.2 million weekly viewers and is on track to become its most-streamed series ever.
CelebritiesVulture

Suzzanne Douglas, TV Matriarch and Veteran Actress, Dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, an actress who enjoyed four decades of robust television work, has died at the age of 64 of unknown causes. Entertainment Weekly reports that remembrances of Douglas have been posted to Facebook by a cousin and a good friend, which served as confirmation of her passing. “I got to stand beside greatness,” wrote the friend. “I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer.” A presence in the industry since the ’80s, Douglas is perhaps best known for her role in the ’90s WB sitcom The Parent ’Hood, in which she portrayed a working law-student matriarch for five seasons. She also had prominent roles in shows such as Against the Law, Touched by an Angel, Promised Land, and The Parkers; her final role came in 2019, when she starred in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park jogger-case miniseries, When They See Us. In a statement on Twitter, DuVernay remembered Douglas as a “quiet, elegant force” while filming. “A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer,” she added. “I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.” Douglas is survived by her husband and her daughter.

