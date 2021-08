A flipbook artist's latest work of art features Minnesota gymnast Suni Lee winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Growing up, Ben's dad collected all sorts of weird records, books, and antique toys. He had so much stuff, he even had his own room for it all. Ben would sit there with him and always find something new and interesting to look at. One day, Ben's dad brought out a Mickey Mouse flipbook. It felt like real magic in Ben's hands, sparking a love of animation and flipbooks. Decades later, Ben is a professional flipbook maker known as The Flippist (story adapted from his bio page at TheFlippist.com)!