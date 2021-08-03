Utah losing nearly 25 percent of county clerks – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – With municipal primary elections just days away, Utah is experiencing a major shake-up within the ranks of election officials statewide. On July 30, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced the resignation of Justin Lee, the state’s director of elections. Lee’s departure from the state government to pursue other opportunities comes in the wake of the replacement of the county clerks of eight of the state’s 29 counties in the past year.kvnutalk.com
