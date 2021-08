England fell to another woeful batting effort on day one of in the first Test against India at Trent Bridge, collapsing to 183 all out. Having won the toss and chosen to bat, England battled to 138 for three when Mohammad Shami trapped Jonny Bairstow lbw. From then on, England's remaining six wickets withered away for just 45 runs, with India batting to the close of play on 21 for no loss.